Foxborough continues debating $8 million cost for FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — This summer, Gillette Stadium will host seven FIFA World Cup matches.

Authorities say it will be like hosting seven Super Bowls in Foxborough, which will be a big strain on town resources.

When it comes to who is going to pay for the security, the town is playing hardball.

At Foxborough Town Hall on Wednesday, the Foxborough Board of Selectmen went into executive session and discussed who is going to pay for World Cup security at Gillette Stadium this summer.

At issue is the entertainment license the town needs to grant before seven matches can be held at the stadium.

The price for security is nearly $8 million dollars.

Last week, the issue came to a head when the Select Board made clear it was not going to front that kind of money and be reimbursed later.

And if the issue wasn’t resolved, the Select Board would not issue the required license, despite assurances that the money will eventually come from federal sources.

At a behind doors meeting, closed to the public, town officials emerged saying talks are ongoing.

“Public safety is the most important thing. We’re working with all the stakeholders. There are a lot of stakeholders that have an interest in this. It all starts with us. And what we can provide in terms of security,” Jay Talerman, Foxborough’s Town Counsel said.

“We’re working hard to get this thing resolved. We’re not there yet. We’re concerned about that. But that’s all we’re making as a comment right now,” Select Board Chair Bill Yukna said.

The matter will be brought up again at the next Foxborough Select Board meeting on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

