Town of Foxborough, Kraft Group continue funding dispute for World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The dispute between the Town of Foxborough and Kraft Group over funding for the World Cup continues after town officials stated Friday that any suggestion a final agreement has been reached regarding these costs is “categorically false.”

The disagreement centers on nearly $8 million in federal funding that Foxborough is still waiting to receive. The town has yet to approve the entertainment license required for the event, which involves coordination between the Kraft Group, the town, and the organizing body known as Boston Soccer 2026.

A commitment letter shows the Kraft Group will provide more than $1.5 million for the event. These funds are intended for security and will eventually be repaid to the Kraft Group by Boston Soccer 2026. This financial commitment comes as the town continues to negotiate with organizers over the total cost of hosting the international tournament.

Town officials clarified their position Friday following reports of a possible resolution. “The town says any suggestion that a deal has been reached over security costs is ‘categorically false,’ officials stated in a release. The town maintains that significant financial gaps remain before the matches can proceed with local approval.

<i>The Town of Foxborough was shocked and dismayed to read statements to the media made by theKraft Group and other event organizers that an agreement has been reached with the Town. Anysuch statement is categorically false. The Town of Foxborough’s priority is and always has been toprovide the highest level of public safety for these upcoming historically unprecedented events. TheTown’s public safety team has spent thousands of hours in conjunction with regional, state andfederal partners to develop a comprehensive security plan. While the total cost for such services is amicroscopic fraction of the revenue that the events will generate, the Town has been met, at everyturn, with resistance from the Kraft Group and other event organizers. That such entities may havemiscalculated the cost of hosting the World Cup is not a reason to compromise on event security.The Town cannot and will not finance the Kraft Group’s losses by sacrificing public safety.</i> — Spokesperson, Town of Foxborough

Later Friday afternoon, Kraft Sports Group also issued a statement, denying ever making an agreement, stating that the focus has been ‘to move forward positively to get to a ‘yes’ on an agreement with the Town.’

<i>“At no point in this process has the Kraft Group claimed to have reached an agreement with the Town of Foxborough. Throughout this process, despite not being the license applicant or the host committee, the Kraft Group’s only objective has been to move forward positively to get to a ‘yes’ on an agreement with the Town. We have made every good faith effort to ask the Town to explain their concerns, and to understand and address them. We have worked diligently with the Boston Soccer 2026 host committee and our partners at the state and federal level to resolve them, including proposing a number of solutions over the last several months. The solution presented on March 5 was just the most recent iteration. In that solution, we agreed with the town’s deployment plan and provided a resolution which included addressing their staffing needs and providing them with the appropriate equipment needed for the duration of the tournament. When they had a liquidity issue, we solved it. When they asked for equipment, we supported it. We are deeply disappointed that the town has seemingly reached a conclusion unilaterally without the platform of a public hearing which is already scheduled for March 17 and would like to understand what the town requires at this stage to get to ‘yes.” Despite these circumstances, we will continue to assist the town and the Boston Soccer 2026 host committee with their security planning in order to host and execute this historic event for tens of thousands of fans.”</i> — Gillette Stadium spokesperson

Foxborough is currently waiting to receive nearly $8 million in federal funding for the project. Officials indicated that the town will not approve an entertainment license for the World Cup matches until those funds are secured.

Further updates on the licensing process are expected as the summer match schedule approaches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

