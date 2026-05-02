Police: Elderly woman struck and killed in NH driveway; driver faces charges

DEERING, NH — A 75-year-old woman was hit and killed in her driveway on Friday afternoon in New Hampshire, and the driver is now facing negligent homicide and drunk driving charges.

The crash happened on Route 149 in the town of Deering around 4:37 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a black Audi was traveling south, driven by 35-year-old Henry Proctor of Francestown.

The car eventually left the roadway, rolled over, and struck 75-year-old Matilde Mejia who as standing at the end of her driveway, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Proctor was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. He’s facing multiple charges including negligent homicide and am aggravated DUI.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, observed the car prior to the crash, or may have relevant home surveillance footage is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at (603) 464-5512.

The accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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