Karen Read’s Lexus SUV for sale at Mass. dealership with nearly $100K price tag

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Lexus SUV once owned by Karen Read is now back on the market, listed for nearly $100,000 at a dealership in Dedham.

The vehicle is being sold at Autobahn USA at 909 Providence Highway, drawing attention because of its connection to the high-profile case involving the death of John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

According to the dealership’s website, the black Lexus LX 570 has 12,832 miles and is listed for $99,400. The car comes equipped with many luxury features, including a heated steering wheel and seats, Apple CarPlay, a powered moonroof, a panoramic view monitor, and 21″ x 8.5″ split-10-spoke J aluminum alloy wheels.

“Autobahn USA Dedham is proud to present this,” the listing reads. “Karen Read’s Lexus involved in court case for sale.”

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Read, 46, was previously charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors alleged she backed over her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him for dead during a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

She was acquitted in June 2025 after a mistrial was declared in her first trial the year prior.

Last week, the SUV was sold to a private buyer after a low turnout prompted the cancellation of a scheduled auction. Details about the final sale price were not disclosed.

Read currently faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by John O’Keefe’s family.

Read has also filed a sweeping civil lawsuit that accuses multiple Massachusetts State Police troopers and several Canton residents of conspiring to frame her.

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