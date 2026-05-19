Widow of Endicott College officer killed in wrong-way crash sues House of Blues, Live Nation

BOSTON — The widow of an Endicott College police officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash while driving home in New Hampshire, last year has filed a lawsuit against the House of Blues Boston and Live Nation, alleging the venue overserved the suspect while he was visibly intoxicated.

Prosecutors say Keoma Duarte crashed head-on into the vehicle of Endicott College Sgt. Jeremy Cole on I-95 in Newbury, Massachusetts, while driving impaired, killing the 49-year-old husband and father of four as he was returning home from work.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence, carelessness, and wrongful death. It claims Cole’s widow, Laura Cole, has suffered conscious pain and suffering, loss of consortium, loss of society, loss of support and guidance, and is seeking punitive damages.

Keoma Duarte (Keoma Duarte)

According to the complaint, Duarte believed he was driving home to New Bedford after attending a Cape Verdean singer’s show at the House of Blues, despite traveling in the opposite direction of his destination at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Duarte’s blood alcohol content measured .19 at the hospital, which was more than twice the legal limit. Police also reported finding seven small bottles of liquor inside the vehicle and said they could smell marijuana in the car.

Investigators say Duarte was seen entering the parking lot of the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet along the northbound side of I-95 before driving the wrong way onto the highway. The store was closed at the time.

In addition to charges of vehicular homicide and manslaughter, Duarte also faces civil motor vehicle violations, including wrong-way driving and speeding.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Boston 25 has reached out to Live Nation for a statement on the lawsuit and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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