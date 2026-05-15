Karen Read’s Lexus SUV sold privately after auction draws little interest

WOBURN, Mass. — The Lexus SUV once owned by Karen Read never made it to the auction block as planned.

The black Lexus LX 570 was instead sold to a private buyer after a low turnout prompted the scheduled auction at Manzi Personal Property Appraisers in Woburn to be called off on Thursday, The Boston Globe reported.

Details about the final sale price were not disclosed.

The Globe reported that prospective bidders were required to present a valid ID and $20,000 in bank funds to register, and that a JJ Manning Auctioneers listing described the SUV as being in “great condition” with only 12,000 miles.

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Read, 46, was charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors alleged she backed over her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him for dead during a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

She was acquitted in the high-profile case in June 2025 after a mistrial was declared in her first trial the year prior.

Read currently faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by John O’Keefe’s family.

Read has also filed a sweeping civil lawsuit that accuses multiple Massachusetts State Police troopers and several Canton residents of conspiring to frame her.

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