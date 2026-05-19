Man identified in fatal motor vehicle crash into Hanson home

HANSON, Mass. — The victim in a fatal motor vehicle crash in Hanson yesterday has been identified by officials.

58-year-old Brian Crowley of Hanson was inside the pickup truck that collided into the front of his home.

On arrival, firefighters located Crowley, the sole occupant, unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle that had rolled over. They immediately began extrication efforts.

Crowley was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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