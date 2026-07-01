Karen Read judge orders hearing over possible leak of Michael Proctor information

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The judge presiding over Karen Read’s wrongful death lawsuit has ordered a hearing after an alleged leak of former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor’s personal information.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea scheduled the hearing for Wednesday afternoon after confidential personal information belonging to Proctor was allegedly leaked in connection with the lawsuit against Read, which was filed by the family of John O’Keefe, her former Boston police officer boyfriend.

According to a court order issued by Gildea, the court has received information that allows for a “reasonable inference” that an impoundment order may have been violated.

Gildea has ordered all parties and attorneys involved in the case to submit sworn certifications detailing any knowledge they have regarding the dissemination of the impounded material. Those certifications must be filed under penalty of perjury.

“It is hereby Ordered that: Each plaintiff and defendant and each counsel with a notice of appearance in this matter as of June 8, 2026, shall file with the Clerk, on or before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, a certification under the pains and penalties of perjury as to all facts known to them as to any dissemination to anyone, other than parties and counsel in this matter, of any of the contents of the material impounded by Order issued on June 8, 2026,” Gildea’s order stated.

The information at issue reportedly includes Proctor’s medical records and family emergency information. The records had been placed under seal by the court last month after Proctor sought to delay a deposition requested by Read’s attorneys.

The judge also temporarily halted any additional discovery involving the individual whose information was protected by the impoundment order pending further action by the court.

The court order does not identify who may have disclosed the information, but it indicates that the judge believes a party involved in the litigation could be responsible.

Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Read murder case, was fired from his role within the state police in March 2025. He was relieved of his duty without pay after a mistrial was declared in Read’s first trial, and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

In June, Proctor had been scheduled to be questioned by Read’s legal team as part of the wrongful death lawsuit. But a protective order was filed on his behalf just one day after Read filed a new lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department, alleging a systemic failure within law enforcement led to her wrongful prosecution over the past three years.

That lawsuit includes a new set of text messages between Proctor and former Canton officer Sean Goode. According to court documents, the messages contain vulgar and profanity-laced language, including derogatory racial remarks directed at African Americans and Asians, as well as offensive and explicit references to women.

Proctor first came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.” He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

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