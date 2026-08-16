Shark sighting closes swimming at Cohasset’s Sandy Beach

COHASSET, Mass. — Swimming has been suspended at Sandy Beach in Cohasset following a shark sighting Saturday afternoon.

The Cohasset Police Department announced that the beach would be closed to swimmers for the remainder of the day after a shark was spotted in local waters.

“Due to a shark sighting in Cohasset waters, there will be no swimming at Sandy Beach for the rest of the day,” police said in a social media post.

Officials did not provide details about the type of shark seen or where exactly the sighting occurred.

Beachgoers are being urged to follow posted restrictions and stay out of the water until the closure is lifted.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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