Judge orders The New Yorker to hand over recordings from interview with Lindsay Clancy’s husband

DUXBURY, Mass. — The judge overseeing the Lindsay Clancy murder case has ordered Condé Nast, the publisher of The New Yorker magazine, to hand over recordings from an interview with her husband, Patrick Clancy.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan allowed a motion from the prosecution seeking reporter notes in connection with Eren Orbey’s October 2024 article in which Patrick Clancy opened up about the tragic loss of life inside the couple’s Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy, 33, is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty.

In Orbey’s lengthy publication, Patrick Clancy regularly stated, “I wasn’t married to a monster. I was married to someone who got sick.” He also revealed that Lindsay told him that she “heard a voice commanding her to kill the children and then herself.”

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a window in a suicide attempt. Court documents also revealed that Clancy used her cell phone and her journal to document her mental state and her feelings about her children, in addition to keeping track of her medications and researching ways to kill.

Prior to the deaths of the kids, Clancy used maps on her phone to determine how long it would take to go to and from a restaurant and then texted her husband, Patrick, who was working in his home office, to pick up a takeout order.

Patrick agreed to pick up the food and while he was gone, his wife allegedly took the lives of their children. In February 2023, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague described in court the moment Patrick returned home with the takeout order.

Patrick was heard “screaming in agony and shock” as he located his children, face down on the floor, with the bands used to strangle them tied around their necks, according to Sprague. “He yells out, ‘She killed the kids!’” Sprague added.

Clancy, who was ordered to be committed at Tewksbury State Hospital in May 2023, suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed when she jumped from the window.

Since the tragedy defense attorney Kevin J. Reddington has maintained that Clancy, whom he has described as a “troubled soul,” had been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was overmedicated at the time of the deaths of her three kids.

In December 2024, Reddington announced that Clancy plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Clancy’s trial is scheduled for January 5, 2026.

