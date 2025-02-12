Flu deaths surpass COVID amid a second surge this season

A surge in flu cases has doctors’ offices and hospitals packed across the state.

Physicians say are seeing a jump in coughing, sneezing, and other flu symptoms for the second time this season.

Health officials are saying we are on track to seeing one of the worst flu seasons in 15 years. In fact, the CDC says for the first time since the start of the pandemic, more people have died from the flu this season than COVID-19.

So far, the CDC estimates there have been at least 24 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths. Flu season is also hitting hard here in Massachusetts. Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree had to shut down for a day to disinfect its campus. Of course, health officials recommend people get the flu vaccine to minimize the risk.

But CDC data reports less than 45% of children have gotten a flu shot this season, compared to 2020 when more than 58% got their flu shot. In Massachusetts, state data shows fewer people are getting the flu shot. Just 38% got vaccinated so far this season, which is down from over 45% in 2021. Even though it’s mid-February, it’s not too late. Doctors remind patients that if they do get a shot, it takes about two weeks for the antibodies to build up in their immune system.

Of course, another good defense is hand washing and staying away from people who are sick. One doctor told Boston 25 News that while the flu threat is still high in Massachusetts, it is starting to level off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

