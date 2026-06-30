Judge allows jury to hear 911 calls in Lindsay Clancy’s upcoming murder trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the upcoming murder trial of Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy will hear the 911 calls made after her husband found their three children dead at their home in 2023, a judge has ruled.

Prosecutors requested permission to play the emergency calls during trial, and the judge recently approved the request.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy survived but is now paralyzed.

Her lawyer has indicated they plan to pursue an insanity defense, arguing Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors are expected to challenge that claim.

The emotional 911 calls are expected to be a key piece of evidence presented to jurors as they hear details of the events that unfolded inside the family’s home.

Clancy might excuse herself from the trial when graphic testimony is introduced, according to her lawyer.

Her trial is scheduled to begin next month.

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