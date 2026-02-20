Lindsay Clancy, mom accused of killing her kids, makes 1st in-person court appearance

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three children before attempting to take her own life, appeared in court in person for the first time on Friday.

Clancy, who has been paralyzed from the chest down since jumping from a window of her Summer Street home in January 2023, has been receiving long‑term care at Tewksbury Hospital. However, she was driven 64 miles to Plymouth Superior Court for a new motions hearing ahead of her upcoming trial.

Over the course of previous hearings, Clancy’s legal team has argued that she requires ambulance transport to court due to her medical condition. Prosecutors disagreed, saying a police transport van would be sufficient. Clancy had appeared at those hearings via Zoom.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she was transported to Friday’s hearing in a van, which he said “worked out very well.”

Court officers wheeled Clancy into the courtroom. The hearing was held to cover motions and “consideration of compliance on mental health discovery.”

0 of 8 Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy

Judge William F. Sullivan said the mental health discovery had been completed while announcing new motions, including juror information and a request for a bifurcated trial, which is conducted in two stages to determine liability or guilt in the first stage and damages or penalties in the second.

Sullivan said he would take time to review the motions before arguments would be heard in court, setting the next court date in March. Her trial is set to begin on July 20.

“We will be in recess on this matter until March 2nd. And at that point, we will deal with those motions that have been filed,” Sullivan told the court.

After the hearing, Reddington spoke about the push to bifurcate the trial.

“It makes sense if you think about it. You have the facts of the case, and respectfully to the DA, you know they want to just beat the drum on the facts of the case, all of these cases, to focus on the facts of the alleged crime,” Reddington told reporters. “As opposed to what I feel is most important, which is the state of mind of the person, and you get into all of the testimony from the doctors and testing. So, you have the first part of the trial: the allegations and evidence on the alleged crime. The rest of the trial would be on the issue of whether or not there’s a lack of responsibility.”

Reddington was also asked about the decision to finally bring Clancy to court.

“Anytime I have a case, I want the client to be here and know what’s going on,” he said.

When the case goes to trial, Reddington plans to argue that overmedication and post-partum mental illness were behind the murders.

0 of 14 ‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement ‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement Duxbury mom Duxbury mom Duxbury mom Flowers outside of Duxbury home Duxbury tragedy Duxbury scene ‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children ‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children Lindsay Clancy, 32, mother of Duxbury Clancy bedside Husband of Duxbury mother facing murder charges speaks out Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan.

She and her husband recently filed lawsuits against her medical providers, alleging they failed to properly diagnose, treat, and manage her postpartum depression.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group