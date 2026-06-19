Lindsay Clancy’s possible decision to skip graphic testimony is ‘risky,’ Boston attorney says

DEDHAM, Mass. — The lawyer for Lindsay Clancy is signaling that the Duxbury woman charged with murdering her three young children might excuse herself from the trial when graphic testimony is introduced.

The Duxbury woman is facing trial for allegedly strangling her three young children with exercise bands after sending her former husband out of the house on an errand.

Clancy herself is now confined to a wheelchair, paralyzed after jumping from a window in an alleged suicide attempt.

Clancy’s lawyer is expected to argue at trial that she was not criminally responsible because she suffered postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated.

In a pre-trial hearing Thursday, Judge William Sullivan granted the prosecution’s motion to allow autopsy photos as well as Lindsay’s ex-husband’s emotional 911 call as he discovered the scene into evidence.

Clancy’s attorney said that evidence might be too much for her.

“I’m still looking into whether I can have her not even be in the courtroom during that,” defense attorney Kevin Reddington told reporters.

Reddington added that some evidence might be too emotionally debilitating for Lindsay Clancy, and he might seek to excuse her from court when that evidence is introduced.

“I don’t even like to be there in murder cases and look at half the stuff you look at. I don’t understand how she’ll have the strength to go through that,” Reddington said.

“It’s true a defendant does have the right to waive presence during the trial, usually with the judge’s permission. That is very rarely done,” Boston attorney Peter Elikann told Boston 25’s Bob Ward.

In New Hampshire, Adam Montgomery sat out nearly his entire trial for the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

In Clancy’s case, Elikann says, here is no way to predict what jurors might think if Clancy is not there as graphic evidence is introduced.

“The jury can read all kinds of things into it. Even though the judge at the end of the trial will instruct them not to consider the presence, whether they are there or not. The jury can read things into it. And it is risky,” Elikann said.

Kevin Reddington said this decision will be Lindsay Clancy’s alone

Jury selection is set for July 20th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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