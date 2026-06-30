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Police presence closes I-495 in both directions, brings traffic to a standstill

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 Traffic Alert Boston 25 Traffic Alert
By Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass. — I-495 southbound and northbound in Lowell is closed, according to MassDOT.

I-495 traffic is being diverted off at exit 89, and I-495 southbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 92.

MassDOT said the closure is due to heavy police activity in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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