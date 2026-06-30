Police presence closes I-495 in both directions, brings traffic to a standstill

LOWELL, Mass. — I-495 southbound and northbound in Lowell is closed, according to MassDOT.

I-495 traffic is being diverted off at exit 89, and I-495 southbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 92.

MassDOT said the closure is due to heavy police activity in the area.

Video shared with Boston 25 shows traffic at a standstill in both directions on I-495 in Lowell. MassDOT said the closure is due to heavy police presence in the area.



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