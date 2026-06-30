‘Tragic accident’: 2 women, toddler found dead in car pulled from Rhode Island river

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Two women and a toddler were found dead in a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Rhode Island on Monday, authorities said.

Emergency launched a massive search in Pawtucket on Sunday night following reports of a vehicle with people inside that had entered the Seekonk River near the Taft Street boat ramp, according to the Pawtucket Police Department.

Search efforts continued for several hours before being suspended around 1 a.m. Monday due to challenging water conditions and poor visibility.

Members of the Rhode Island State Police dive team resumed the search about seven hours later and found the vehicle, along with the bodies of a 45-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old girl inside, according to officials.

Car goes into Seekonk River, killing 3

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to the Rhode Island Office of the State Medical Examiner for evaluation.

Investigators believe the deadly incident is the result of a “tragic accident,” noting there are no indications of foul play and that the vehicle appeared to be in “proper working order.”

Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien expressed condolences to family and loved ones impacted by the “heartbreaking tragedy.”

“Our community mourns alongside them, and we want them to know they are not alone during this unimaginable time,” Grebien said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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