Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of our area.

This alert is in effect for Southwestern Worcester County, Southeastern Hampshire County, Southeastern Franklin County, and East Central Hampden County until 4 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6/30 4:00PM. This is a dangerous storm. Seek shelter and stay with @Boston25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/RfWZWD9Nzn — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 30, 2026

The National Weather Service warned of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines,” the NWS wrote in the warning.

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Shiri Spear | David Bagley | A.J. Mastrangelo | Vicki Graf

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