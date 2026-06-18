Lindsay Clancy due back in court for key hearing as start of murder trial nears

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A key court hearing is set for Thursday in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three young children, as attorneys on both sides battle over what evidence jurors could ultimately see come trial.

Clancy is due back in Plymouth Superior Court, where her defense team is seeking to block prosecutors from introducing a 911 call made by her husband, Patrick Clancy, in the aftermath of the 2023 tragedy.

Prosecutors are also asking the court for permission to present autopsy photos of the children and potentially bring jurors to the family’s home, arguing the evidence is critical to their case.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy survived but is now paralyzed.

Her attorneys have indicated they plan to pursue an insanity defense, arguing Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time of the incident.

Clancy’s trial is scheduled to begin next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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