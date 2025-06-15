ICE responds following Milford teen’s release from detention center saying he ‘peddled blatant lies’

MILFORD, Mass. — ICE is responding following the release of a Milford teen from a detention center in Burlington, saying he ‘peddled blatant lies’.

Marcelo Gomes Da Silva was released from ICE custody on June 5 after being detained on May 31 while on his way to volleyball practice.

ICE officials say they were looking for his father, but arrested Gomes Da Silva due to his legal status. ICE officials say his father is wanted for speeding more than 100 miles an hour in residential areas.

Following his release, Gomes Da Silva described the poor conditions inside the facility, telling Boston 25 News that lunch and dinner sometimes consisted of just crackers, which he often shared with others.

“The younger Gomes da Silva has peddled blatant lies regarding his treatment while in custody in Burlington,” an ICE spokesperson said.

According to ICE, Marcelo received “three meals a day to include fresh, catered sandwiches, prompt medical attention despite ‘no issues being identified,’ and reportedly thanked staff, saying “everyone is so nice.”

“It should also be noted that Congressman Moulton and Congressman Auchincloss toured the facility in Burlington immediately following his release and had no concerns,” the statement said.

Marcelo’s arrest led to school walkouts in solidarity and a video statement from his family calling on ICE to release him.

Despite his release, ICE says that Gomes Da Silva remains in the country illegally, along with his parents.

“Marcelo Gomes da Silva, while bonded out by an immigration judge, is still residing in this country illegally, as are his father and mother,” an ICE Spokesperson said on Sunday.

A week after his release, his lawyer, Robin Nice, tells Boston 25 News this is the start of a long process, but that there is still an asylum application in progress. Nice adds that his parents also have a way forward.

On Friday, Marcelo Gomes Da Silva met with Governor Maura Healey and shared more about his experience at the Burlington facility.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons criticized local leaders in a separate statement.

“Politicians like Mayor Wu and Governor Healey have loudly touted lawlessness over law and order,” said ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons “Their prioritization of criminal aliens in communities across the state should speak volumes to their constituents. As these elected officials welcome those flouting national laws, ICE’s brave law enforcement officers protecting public safety will continue to perform the job they refuse to do.”

Boston 25 has reached out to Mayor Wu and Governor Healey’s offices for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

