Milford community rallies after 18-year-old high school student was detained by ICE

MILFORD, Mass. — A community is outraged.

Friends, lawmakers, and the Milford Teachers Association have all called the arrest of an 18-year-old Milford High School student cruel and traumatizing, and they stand to support his right to an education, no matter where he’s from.

Hundreds of people protested outside Milford’s town hall on Sunday, where chants of “Free Marcelo” could be heard.

Governor Healey issued a statement, calling the incident “disturbing”.

“Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads up and no answers to their questions. I’m demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected. My heart goes out to the Milford community on what was supposed to be a celebratory graduation day. The Trump Administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it’s making us all less safe.”

The superintendent confirms an 18-year-old student was taken into custody off campus, and he says the school district plays no part in immigration enforcement.

An 18 year old Milford High School student was detained by ICE agents off campus this weekend. We have also had a number of parents who have been detained by ICE in recent weeks. We are all distraught by this news. The Milford Public Schools play no part in immigration enforcement and support all of our students and families, including those who are immigrants to the United States. They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors. We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times.

Many of those protesting were students, still donning their caps and gowns, right after graduating Sunday morning.

Among those protesting was State Representative Jake Auchincloss.

He says that the town of Milford doesn’t condone the act of detaining a student.

“If you’re here illegally and you break the law, you should be deported,” Auchincloss says. “Milford does not agree that if you’ve been here since before kindergarten, you’re an honor student, you’re a member of the high school band, that you should be getting bullied by immigration authorities while you’re carpooling with your friends.”

The principal of Milford High addressed the crowd during Milford’s graduation ceremony, saying the community is grieving.

“Now, as hard as it is, I urge you to be present in this moment right here.”

Yago Sampaio was with Marcelo when he was detained by ICE on Saturday morning. He says they were in a car, on their way to volleyball practice.

“It was honestly like a wake-up call for me,” Sampaio said, “In that moment that there was no easy way of kind of getting out of this.”

Marcelo’s friends say he was supposed to be playing the drums in the school band for the graduation ceremony.

One of Marcelo’s friends says he’s like a brother to him.

“We’re very good friends with him, he’s like a brother to me, and this is so disappointing that I have to see this happen for him to get out. He’s a great human being and never did anything, so I don’t understand why we’re going through all of this, especially on a day like this, where we graduated.”

Elizabeth Grady, a Milford parent, calls the situation “terrifying”.

“His parents are terrified, his classmates are terrified, his teammates are terrified, and students shouldn’t be terrified going to volleyball practice; this is not the United States of America that we signed up for.”

The Milford Teachers Association has also issued a statement regarding the detainment.

Nick Molinari, president of the Milford Teachers Association, says that the student should’ve been at volleyball practice.

“Instead, ICE agents targeted one of our students in a deliberate act of cruelty, traumatizing his family, friends and peers. This is immoral, unnecessary and should be universally condemned. We will not stand by while the rights and humanity of our students are violated.”

“The Milford Teachers Association proudly stands with its students and the residents of Milford in opposing this dangerous shift in operations,” added Molinari. “We are committed to defending every student’s right to learn, grow, and be treated with dignity – no matter where they come from.”

Boston 25 has reached out to ICE for comment and details regarding the situation, and a spokesperson has said that they are still gathering facts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

