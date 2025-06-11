Milford student speaks out week after ICE release, advocates for immigrant community

MILFORD, Mass. — Marcelo Gomes Da Silva was released from ICE custody at the Burlington facility on June 5. Since then, he says his experience has sparked a push to advocate for not only those he was detained with but for the immigrant community.

“Most papers that would come in would have like a signature saying that the guard told them and they understood what he said which wasn’t the case they would always ask me what it meant and I would read it to them and usually I would either tell them that they were deported or they had court,” Gomes Da Silva tells Boston 25 News.

Back on May 31, Gomes Da Silva was detained by ICE agents while on his way to volleyball practice. ICE officials say they were looking for his father, but arrested Gomes Da Silva due to his legal status. ICE officials say his father is wanted for speeding more than 100 miles an hour in residential areas.

“Him bringing us here from Brazil, I find the most beauty in because he says he did it for me and for my mom. For you to go out of your way and leave your whole family behind to come here and start a new family is like crazy because you’re alone, you’re working hard, you’re working for us,” Gomes Da Silva said.

Marcelo’s arrest led to school walkouts in solidarity and a video statement from his family calling on ICE to release him.

A week after his release, his lawyer, Robin Nice, tells Boston 25 News this is the start of a long process, but that there is still an asylum application in progress. Nice adds that his parents also have a way forward.

Gomes Da Silva says he plans to return to school in the fall. He says his favorite subject is government and that there is still a lot more work to do. “I would tell anyone in there to pray, stay strong, and just keep fighting for their rights,” Gomes Da Silva said.

Boston 25 News reached out to ICE for comment and hasn’t heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

