Milford teen meets with Governor Healey after ICE release

BOSTON — Marcelo Gomes Da Silva met with Governor Maura Healey Friday and shared more about his experience at the Burlington facility, where he was detained, the family spokesperson tells Boston 25 News.

Coleen Greco, the family spokesperson, tells Boston 25 News that Gomes Da Silva got a tour and left the statehouse feeling encouraged and inspired.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News show Gomes Da Silva’s meeting inside Governor Healey’s office.

Gomes Da Silva was recently interviewed by Boston 25, he says that his experience has sparked a push to advocate for not only those he was detained with but for the immigrant community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

