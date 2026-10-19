‘I felt helpless’: Hopkinton assault victim seeks justice, suspect arraigned on indictment

WOBURN, Mass. — A disturbing confrontation at a Hopkinton Beach is moving forward in court.

Steven Dana, 71, is accused of holding a young man underwater during a fight, and the altercation was caught on camera.

He was back in court Monday after being indicted by a grand jury on an attempted murder charge.

Investigators say what started as an argument over who could use a residents-only boat launch at Lake Maspenock in Hopkinton ended with a man underwater.

Police say Dana confronted Matthew Duffy, 21, at Sandy Beach in June, then slapped him across the face and held him underwater for about ten seconds.

Authorities say Duffy was recovering from a motorcycle crash and had been using crutches. His friends eventually pulled Dana away.

The day after the incident, Dana appeared in district court, pleading not guilty.

Four months later, on Monday, the 71-year-old was in superior court after a grand jury indicted him on attempted murder and other charges to which he pleaded not guilty again.

Duffy spoke with Boston25 on the day of the arraignment.

He said he was disappointed to find out one of the charges had been downgraded from felony assault and battery on a disabled person to misdemeanor assault and battery.

“I just felt helpless. I couldn’t defend myself, like my whole body was still broken, so that’s why I’m still really annoyed they got rid of that charge,” Duffy said.

Though, now with the case moving forward, Duffy says he wants justice.

“I’m glad the charges got moved to superior court, and I’m really hoping that they stick and he goes to jail or gets punishment for what he did,” Duffy said.

Dana was released following Monday’s arraignment. He had already posted the original $7,500 bail set in district court in June.

He’s next due back in court on Nov. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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