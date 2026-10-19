FBI agent faces more questions as Matthew Farwell trial resumes

BOSTON — A special agent with the FBI will be back on the witness stand when the trial of Matthew Farwell resumes on Tuesday.

Agent Heidi Kelsch began investigating Farwell more than two years after the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Kelsch is currently being cross-examined by the defense.

She first started testifying on Friday.

Agent Kelsch said she reviewed tens of thousands of communications between Birchmore and Matthew Farwell.

That includes very graphic sexual texts; at least 18 conversations where the two describe sex as a punishment for Birchmore and several texts from Farwell about grabbing Birchmore by the throat during sex.

In December 2020, when Birchmore learned she was pregnant, she texted Farwell a picture with the words “Congrats we are going to be parents 2021” on what appeared to be a poster board.

Special agent Kelsch told jurors it was Birchmore’s first confirmed pregnancy.

But Matthew Farwell texted Birchmore back things like, “I literally have nothing to say right now…,” “You are truly the worst person on the face of the earth…," “You blackmailed me into getting what you wanted...,” “You literally don’t care about anything but yourself…this is completely my fault. I should have just walked away and let you hurt yourself.”

Birchmore responded in part, “…well if that’s how you feel maybe I will hurt myself then…”

But Agent Kelsch said Birchmore made no texts, internet searches, or journal entries about suicide that night.

Instead, Birchmore was texting a friend about baby shower theme ideas.

Matthew Farwell is charged with killing Birchmore and her unborn baby.

His defense claims he went to her apartment to end their relationship, and she took her own life.

The FBI says there were one hundred or more communications where Birchmore discussed wanting a baby.

While Farwell already had two kids with his wife and a third on the way, Birchmore texted one friend, “So he basically told me I’ll give you what you want so she never finds out.” She texted another, “So I gave him an ultimatum, and I’m getting my baby...”

The FBI says Farwell didn’t express any doubt about paternity in his texts to Sandra; however, jurors learned Monday that a man named Jason Pickard was actually the father.

Agent Kelsch recalled Birchmore texted two people that Farwell was not the father when questioned by the defense.

Jurors also heard that Birchmore had a sexual relationship with Farwell’s twin brother Billy.

At one point, Kelsch said Birchmore also thought she was having twins.

“She thinks she might be having twins because her mother is a twin and the father of her baby is a twin,” said Kelsch.

The prosecution said the month before Birchmore died, she may have been preparing for a custody battle with Farwell.

Birchmore texted a friend about Farwell and his wife’s relationship, “She won’t get rid of him, but he’ll end up in court with one of us.”

She also said, “My lawyers are ready. I’ve already contacted and everything.”

Birchmore’s tune about Farwell changed later that month when texting friends.

She told them Farwell asked for a key to her apartment and brought her ginger ale.

“It was like a complete 180 from where we were at,” said Birchmore.

She also told the friend that Farwell was looking around her closet, opening the closet door, and looking around her bathroom.

Birchmore said, “...was just really odd, he started looking around.”

Birchmore was found dead, with a duffel bag strap around her neck that was attached to the closet door.

Exhibits shown in the trial of Matthew Farwell will no longer be released to the public until a verdict is reached.

Judge Casper issued that new ruling on Monday.

The judge also made a decision about certain witnesses taking the stand.

The three women whom the prosecution said Matthew Farwell was also sleeping with will be allowed to testify.

After Agent Kelsch finishes her testimony, the prosecution is expected to call two doctors who will give expert testimony.

Birchmore’s aunt Darlene Smith is also expected to testify this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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