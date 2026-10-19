Legendary Boston radio host retiring after 47 years on air

BOSTON — A familiar voice on Boston radio is getting ready to sign off.

Carter Alan, the longtime host on 100.7 WZLX, will retire after a 47-year career on the Boston airwaves, iHeartMedia Boston announced Monday.

Alan will continue hosting his weekday midday show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until his final show on Friday, Dec. 18.

Alan began his career at WBCN, where he spent 19 years as a DJ and music director. During his time there, he helped launch the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble and is credited with helping introduce U2 to American radio by playing “I Will Follow” in 1980.

He joined WZLX in 1998 and spent the past 28 years as an assistant program director and midday host.

“After 47 remarkable years in Boston radio at WZLX and WBCN, it’s time for my boot heels to be wanderin’!” Alan said. “Retirement means no schedule and staying up as long as I want - I’m ready for that!”

WZLX Program Director Chris Tyler will take over the midday show following Alan’s retirement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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