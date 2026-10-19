FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police announced the results of “Operation Wicked Safe,” which ended with 16 OUI arrests and more than 1,000 speeding violations in Massachusetts.

According to police, the traffic enforcement initiative was coordinated to target dangerous and distracted driving on roadways from October 13 to October 15.

State police agencies from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont combined to make 36 OUI arrests and issue more than 2,000 speeding violations, along with nearly 6,000 traffic citations overall.

Massachusetts State Police conducted a total of 3,714 motor vehicle stops, issuing more than 1,900 citations for speeding, distracted driving and other violations while making 16 OUI arrests.

The citations included 418 violations of the state’s hands-free law, 130 seat belt violations and 253 move-over law violations.

‘Operation Wicked Safe’ leads to 16 OUI arrests, thousands of violations in Mass. Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section (CVES) inspected 577 trucks and commercial vehicles and found more than 1,300 serious violations, including suspended operators, false logbooks, driving without a CDL, operating without an ignition interlock device, controlled substances in a commercial motor vehicle, and brakes that were out of adjustment.

The unit also made three arrests and issued more than $72,000 in fines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group