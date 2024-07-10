Police find vehicle accused of striking and killing a 71-year-old bicyclist in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities say they’ve found the vehicle involved in a crash that killed a bicyclist last week.

A Manchester Police Department spokesperson says they’ve located the vehicle and no charges have been filed at this time.

On July 3 around 3:45 p.m., a black vehicle reportedly struck a 71-year-old cyclist at the intersection of Central and Union Street.

The victim was transported to a hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

