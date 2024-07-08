Search continues for driver accused of striking, killing 71-year-old bicyclist in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bicyclist hit by a driver last week succumbed to his injuries and police are still searching for the suspect vehicle.

Manchester authorities say on July 3 around 3:45 p.m., a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan Rogue with veterans plates, collided with a 71-year-old bicyclist on Central and Union Street.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The identity of the man is not being released at this time.

Police released several new photos of the suspected vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

