Bridge replacement to close lanes, cause ‘major delays’ on Mass. Pike, officials warn

NEWTON, Mass. — Bay Staters who travel along a busy stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike are being warned to brace for lane closures that will result in “major delays” in the coming weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is implementing lane closures for two weekends on Interstate 90 between exits 123 and 125 in Newton and Weston to replace the bridge that runs over the MBTA railroad.

The work is associated with the Newton/Weston bridge replacement and rehabilitation at the I-90/I-95 interchange project.

The first weekend lane closure begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 30, through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 2, according to MassDOT. The second closure is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Friday, June 20, through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

The lane closures will also result in a temporary commuter rail shutdown. The MBTA has announced detailed service changes.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan, and Massport Deputy Director of Roadway Management Peter Howe are slated to detail the forthcoming closures during a Thursday afternoon news conference at the MassDOT Highway Operations Center in Boston.

