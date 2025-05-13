Funeral held for unidentified baby girl found in Manchester pond

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The community paid their final respects to an unidentified baby girl who was found in a Manchester pond more than a month ago.

Dozens of people filed through the Conor-Healey Funeral Home on Monday to remember Baby “Grace” Doe.

The infant was found in the water by a kayaker at Pine Island Park back on March 27th.

Police are still trying to figure out how she died and have not been able to locate her mother.

“It’s not like TV where we get results in 10 minutes. A lot of the time, the results we’re looking for actually takes months,” said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr.

Emotions ran high as people searched for comfort and closure in the case that’s still surrounded in questions.

“I said, how could I not go to that? This little baby is all of our baby right now,” said Laura Mick. “Is there something we don’t know? Is there some piece of information that’s missing?”

Police released an artist’s rendering of Baby “Grace” Doe last week.

Baby "Grace" Doe Manchester nh infant in pond (Manchester NH Police Department)

Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to a breakthrough in this case to $5,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department Tip Line at 603-716-7236.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

