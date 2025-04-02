‘Come forward’: After body of ‘Baby Jane Doe’ found in N.H. pond, $2,500 reward offered

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to what happened to “Baby Jane Doe,” an infant girl whose body was found in a pond at a New Hampshire park on Thursday, police said.

Authorities are still treating this case as a suspicious death investigation, Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr told reporters on Wednesday.

“We still need the public’s help. This case needs those in our community who have information to come forward,” Marr said.

Investigators believe the baby girl was placed in the water in the area of Pine Island Park sometime between Tuesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 27 before her body was found around 4 p.m. on March 27, Marr said.

“At that time we received a report of an object floating in the water later identified as the body of newborn female,” Marr said.

An autopsy was conducted the next day, and additional tests are ongoing, but Marr said he could not release further details on Wednesday.

The police chief said any input from the public is vital to the case.

“We are looking for information from anybody who may have seen somebody discarding an object into the water between March 25 and March 27,” Marr said. “If anybody has photographs or videos taken at Pine Island Park and Pine Island pond during that time, we ask that you send those to us.”

“We are also still requesting information about anyone who was pregnant during that time frame but who is no longer pregnant and does not have a newborn baby with them,” Marr said.

So far, Marr said police have received around 50 tips through department’s tip line and CrimeLine. He urged the public to share and repost the infant’s story on social media with the hope of solving the case.

“The more we share it and the more we get it out there, the better outcome we’ll have,” Marr said.

Anyone with information for investigators is urged to contact Manchester Police at 603-716-7236. Tips and related information can also be provided anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040. Tips and related photos can also be uploaded anonymously at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

