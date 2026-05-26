Vehicle crashes into assisted living facility in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to an assisted living facility in Wrentham, Monday, after a vehicle struck the building.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the All American Assisted Living on Ledgeview Way.

Wrentham vehicle into building No injuries reported after a vehicle struck an assisted living facility in Wrentham. Photo Credit: Wrentham Firefighters Local 2579

No one was injured, but the building did sustain structural damage.

Wrentham vehicle into building No injuries reported after a vehicle struck an assisted living facility in Wrentham. Photo Credit: Wrentham Firefighters Local 2579

“All occupants were safely evacuated,” according to fire officials.

A staff member told a Boston 25 News crew that the driver of the vehicle does not live at the facility, and that no one will be staying in the room affected for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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