Healey-Driscoll administration seeks Federal disaster aid after historic February blizzard

Mass. — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has requested a Major Disaster Declaration following the historic February 22–23, 2026, blizzard.

Healey is aiming to secure federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery costs across six hard-hit counties.

If approved, funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would support state agencies and local governments in Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties.

“I saw first-hand the devastating impacts this record-breaking blizzard had on communities across Massachusetts, especially in the southeast,” Healey said. “First responders and local crews worked around the clock to dig out residents, keep roads open, and protect public safety… We are requesting federal assistance to help our cities and towns recover.”

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The storm brought nearly three feet of snow in some areas, along with whiteout conditions and hurricane-force wind gusts, toppling power lines and leaving more than 290,000 customers without electricity at its peak. Emergency crews carried out rescues of stranded motorists as communities shut down for days.

“This was one of those once-in-a-generation storms, comparable to the Blizzard of ‘78 and 2015’s ‘Snowmaggedon,’ that people remember for the rest of their lives,” Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. She added that while the snow has melted, “the financial impact… remains,” making federal support critical.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) coordinated response efforts, fielding more than 200 requests for assistance and working with FEMA to assess damages.

Massachusetts is not expected to qualify for direct federal aid to residents or businesses; the disaster declaration would help reimburse municipalities and open access to hazard mitigation funding.

Officials say that support will be key as communities continue to recover and rebuild after one of the most severe winter storms in recent memory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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