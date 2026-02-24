Scituate battles waves, wind and heavy snow during historic nor’easter

SCITUATE, Mass. — Whipping winds, towering waves, and a massive accumulation of snow crippled seaside, South Shore towns like Scituate during Monday’s nor’easter.

Boston 25 crews captured untouched roads, downed power lines, trees and branches across town that blocked streets.

Some of the only people on the roads were plow drivers who said the storm was difficult to keep up with.

“This storm is one of the nastiest ones I’ve seen in a while,” said Jamie Mankewich. “It was white out conditions for hours.”

Boston 25 news crews, like others on the road, were halted by snow while driving through town roads.

Mankewich offered his plow truck to pull the car out, alongside other Scituate residents eager to help.

“It’s just the way it is,” said town resident Michael Coyne as he helped.

He explained, “I went to get my daughter and I can’t get down the street... It’s terrible. Don’t get on the road.”

Scituate’s town manager told Boston 25 they were dealing with extensive coastal flooding near the Scituate Lighthouse -- especially during high tide at 3 pm Monday.

The next high tide is set for 4 am Tuesday.

He reported roughly 70% of the town was out of power as of Monday night. He claimed crews are waiting until the snow and wind die down until they work to restore power townwide.

He’s urging people to continue staying at home and off the roads.

