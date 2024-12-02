‘Brightest and best’: Endicott College community grieves death of beloved campus police sergeant

BEVERLY, Mass. — Grieving students, faculty, and staff gathered Monday at Endicott College to remember a beloved campus police sergeant who lost his life in a crash involving a wrong-way driver early Thanksgiving morning.

Jeremy Cole, 49, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was headed home from the college’s Beverly campus when a wrong-way driver in a Tesla struck his Chevrolet Trailblazer on Interstate 95 in Newbury, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The college community came together at the school’s Center for Belonging, where counselors and therapy dogs were on hand to help process the “tragic loss” of Cole.

Candles were lit and students wrote out cards for Cole’s family, including one that read, “J. Cole was the brightest and best person to be around. We are here for you like he was always here for us.”

Heartbroken students spoke fondly of Cole, who had worked as a member of Endicott’s Campus Public Safety and Police Department for the past 15 years.

“I know it’s been hard on everybody in this community,” sophomore Emily Sousa said. “He’s touched everybody here.”

Fellow student Jessica Carra added, “He was so unique to this campus and to this world...You don’t look for anyone else. If you need help, you look for J Cole. If you need guidance, where to go on campus, it’s him you’re going to look for.”

Freshman Ava Maher said Cole made everyone on campus, especially female students, feel safe.

Endicott President Steven DiSalvo remembered Cole as a kid soul who was always paying it forward and doing good deeds.

“Jeremy was an integral part of the Endicott family, and his impact on our community will be felt for years to come,” DiSalvo said. “Beyond his professional contributions, Jeremy was a kind and compassionate individual, deeply committed to his family and our campus.”

DiSalvo also announced that Endicott will pay for the tuition of Cole’s four children when they’re ready to attend college.

“One thing I did communicate is that the college will pay for their tuition when they’re ready to come to college to help in a small way to heal the wound that they’re dealing with right now,” DiSalvo explained.

Cole is survived by his wife, Laura, their four children, and his parents, Richard and Brenda.

Cole will be honored with a procession that leads to a memorial when the college holds its annual festival of lights on Tuesday night.

The Tesla driver, a man in his 40s from southeastern Massachusetts, was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to face charges that will be announced at a later time. His current condition is unknown.

State police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the crash.

