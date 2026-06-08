Body of 43-year-old recovered after kayak flips over in Southborough pond

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A 43-year-old Framingham resident was recovered from Crystal Pond on Sunday evening, several hours after they were reportedly seen flipping over in their kayak.

The incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. when Southborough Police Department and mutual aid partners responded to the area of Crystal Pond to reports of a drowning.

An onlooker from the shore had reported seeing a kayak flip over, and the person on it going under.

Southborough Fire, EMS, and dive teams from District 14 Fire and the Massachusetts State Police also responded.

Nearly three hours after the initial report, dive teams recovered the 43-year-old Framingham resident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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