Haverhill Mayor launches independent probe into in-custody death; family demands special prosecutor

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Mayor Melinda Barrett says the city of Haverhill is launching an independent investigation into the death of 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti, who reportedly died in police custody over the summer. Now, Gigliotti’s family says that’s not enough, and a lawyer is calling for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case.

The lawyer representing Gigliotti’s family says there have been questionable events that warrant an outside investigation, adding that the bonds created between police and prosecution teams are strong and that prosecutors cannot simply flip a switch to investigate wrongdoing.

This comes just a day after former Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone resigned from his position after a no-confidence vote from the police unions.

The no-confidence vote also referenced Acting Chief Stephen Doherty, citing mismanagement and lack of transparency as some of the reasons.

Katelyn Tully, one of the seven officers on paid leave while Gigliotti’s death is investigated, was laid to rest after her sudden death in late September.

Amanda Tully, Katelyn’s sister, spoke with Boston 25 on Thursday, voicing disappointment with former Chief Pistone, calling his support “heartless,” “disgusting,” and “just trying to save his own.”

On Friday, Amanda sat down with Boston 25 to comment on the recent news.

“Katelyn would want us as a family to make sure the other six officers on leave get the support that they deserve and continue my sister’s duty to serve the community,” said Tully.

“The chief resigning, he did a good thing. Finally,” Tully continued. “I hope the mayor listens to the officers of Haverhill because history will repeat itself when it comes to Deputy Doherty.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the police union for comment, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

