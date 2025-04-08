‘Had to be real about it’: Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, parents issue statements on suicide attempt

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide.

BOSTON - Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said Tuesday that he publicly revealed his 2022 suicide attempt to “reach those who feel alone.”

In episode four of the Netflix docuseries “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox,” which aired on Tuesday, Duran said that he tried to kill himself after suffering through struggles earlier in his career.

“I got to the point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle, and I had a bullet,” Duran said in the episode. “I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked but nothing happened.”

In a statement issued by the Red Sox, Duran explained what compelled him to share the darkness in his life.

“Talking about this wasn’t easy, but it felt important. I trusted the Netflix crew, and I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it,” Duran said in the statement. “A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I’m still here, and I’m so lucky I am.”

Duran said in the documentary that the expectations of fans, media, and loved ones wore on him.

“I couldn’t deal with telling myself how much I sucked every day,” he said. “I was already hearing it from fans. And what they said to me, (it’s not like) I haven’t told myself 10 times worse in the mirror. That was a really tough time for me. I didn’t even want to be here anymore.”

Duran added, “It was a pretty low time for me, like I didn’t want to even be here anymore.”

Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran opens up about suicide attempt in new Netflix docuseries

“When you say here, you mean here with the Red Sox or here on planet Earth?” asked a reporter in the Netflix documentary.

“Umm...Probably both,” stated Duran.

Duran said Tuesday that he hopes his story can bring power to others going through what he endured.

“If my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling,” Duran said. “It’s that ability to help, to reach those who feel alone, that motivated me to tell my story.”

Duran ascended from a seventh-round draft choice to an All-Star last season. He was drafted by the Red Sox in 2018 and was brought up from the WooSox several times before earning the leadoff hitting spot last season.

Duran also revealed in the documentary that his father, Octavio, would purposely throw baseballs at him when he was younger in an attempt to make him a better player.

The Red Sox also issued a joint statement on behalf of Octavio and Jarren’s mother, Dena. They said they only “recently learned the full extent” of what their son went through.

“As parents, there’s nothing harder than knowing your child was in pain. We only recently learned the full extent of what Jarren went through, and it was heartbreaking to hear,” Octavio and Dena said. “We are beyond grateful that he is still here, that he has found the courage to keep going, and that he is using his voice to help others. If his story can help even one person, then it was worth sharing. We are incredibly proud of the man he is today and love him more than words can say. We will always be in his corner.”

Duran said on Tuesday that he’s now focused on helping the Red Sox have a successful 2025 season and hopes to win a World Series.

“Right now, my focus is on the field. We have a postseason to chase, and that’s where my head is,” Duran said in the statement. “I’ve shared what I needed to share, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding that my focus right now is on baseball and helping my team win a World Series. I am grateful for the tremendous support I’ve received.”

Before Boston hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Duran for opening up.

“I truly believe that him opening up is going to help a lot of people,” Cora explained. “It takes a person with courage and being transparent and genuine to do that, and I hope that’s how we see it. He will impact others, and he’s going to save lives with what he did.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group