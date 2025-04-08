‘Going to save lives’: Red Sox manager Alex Cora praises Jarren Duran for revealing suicide attempt

BOSTON — A new episode in a Red Sox docuseries is now streaming on Netflix, and team manager Alex Cora says one part of it will likely save lives.

Boston outfielder Jarren Duran opened up about his mental health struggles and how he attempted suicide during the 2022 season.

Netflix created an eight-part docuseries called “The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox” that follows the team during their 2024 season, showing their on- and off-field lives. This latest episode, which dropped Monday, dives deep into outfielder Duran’s mental health struggles and how he almost ended his life.

“It was a pretty low time for me, like I didn’t want to even be here anymore,” Durran told a reporter in the Netflix docuseries.

“When you say here, you mean here with the red sox or here on planet earth?” asked the reporter.

“Umm...Probably both,” stated Duran.

The now 28-year-old was drafted by the Red Sox in 2018 and was brought up from the WooSox several times before earning the leadoff hitting spot last season. In the latest episode, Duran goes on to describe how he tried to take his own life using a rifle, but the weapon didn’t fire.

“I got to the point where I was sitting in my room; I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked but nothing happened,” Duran said.

Duran added, “But I took it as a sign of like alright I might have to be here for a reason.”

Cora addressed the episode before the Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

“We live in a tough world, we do, and the pressure to perform at this level is unique,” Cora explained. “Nobody knows what a professional athlete has to go through.”

Cora added, “I truly believe that him opening up is going to help a lot of people. It takes a person with courage and being transparent and genuine to do that, and I hope that’s how we see it. He will impact others, and he’s going to save lives with what he did [on] Netflix.”

Here’s Alex Cora’s full pregame press conference thoughts on the revelation from Jarren Duran of his suicide attempt, and the organization’s emphasis on providing mental health support across the board:



“He’s gonna save lives with what he did in Netflix…”@WEEI @SoxBooth… pic.twitter.com/kxdGXK1wTw — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) April 7, 2025

Mental health experts hope that by sharing his story and struggles, Duran’s courage will inspire others to seek treatment and help if they need it.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health crisis, there is help available. Call the National Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988. Operators are available 24 hours a day.

