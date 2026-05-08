Gov. Healey honors fallen Mass. Trooper Trainor during memorial ceremony at State House

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey honored fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor during the 37th annual State Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the State House in Boston on Friday morning, calling his sacrifice one that will never be forgotten.

During the event in Ashburton Park, where the names of 418 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty are etched in a badge-shaped stone, a moment of silence was held in honor of Trooper Trainor.

“Kevin’s name will be forever inscribed in this memorial, where hundreds of thousands pass over the course of the day...They’ll see Kevin’s name...And that’s important,” Healey said.

Trianor was killed early Wednesday while responding to a wrong‑way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

“He was finishing a detail, took a call that he didn’t need to take,” Healey said. “But, trained as a proud member of law enforcement, did what he was trained to do, what he had the enthusiasm to do, which was to respond. We know the tragic consequences of what happened.”

Gov. Healey

Plans are now underway to honor Trainor on the North Shore. His wake is scheduled for next week in Peabody, followed by the funeral in Salem.

“Our state lost another hero...He will never be forgotten,” Healey said of Trooper Trainor, who has been praised for selflessly giving his life in the line of duty to stop the dangerous driver.

Thursday night, dozens of police officers, first responders, and community members lined the streets of Peabody as Trainor’s body was transferred from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

According to his obituary, Trainor was raised in Salem, attended Salem Public Schools, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Salem State University.

He is survived by his mother, four siblings, and his fiancée.

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