Watch: Mass. Gov. Maura Healey joins Boston 25 for a live 1-on-1 interview

Massachusetts heard from Gov. Maura Healey Tuesday night during a live, 30-minute interview focused on the state’s issues and viewer questions.

The special coverage continues Wednesday night when Kavanaugh speaks with Republican challenger Mike Minogue at the same time.

Watch the full interview with Gov. Healey below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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