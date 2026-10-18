MBTA increasing speeds on parts of Orange Line after track improvements

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced increased speeds on the Orange Line between Assembly Station and North Station in both directions.

According to the MBTA, trains will now travel at speeds of up to 55 mph following track improvements and recent infrastructure work.

Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Philip Eng said riders can expect “shorter trip time and 76% more service every weekday compared to winter 2023.”

“When we took office, we made a commitment to fix the T and deliver the faster, safer and more reliable service that riders deserve,” said Governor Maura Healey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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