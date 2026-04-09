Mass. lawmakers pass bill prohibiting children under 14 from social media, cell phones in school

BOSTON — After meeting at the State House for over 8 hours on Wednesday, Massachusetts lawmakers voted yes to a bill that would restrict social media usage for teens and children and ban the use of cell phones in schools.

The bill passed 129-25.

The bill would require that teens aged 14 and 15 obtain parental consent to access social media. Once they turn 16, all restrictions would be lifted.

“We’re doing it to protect kids, and a lot of it is aimed at an age group that we think is well worth the investment of time of getting the right ages and making sure only kids who are maturing are involved in this,” said House Speaker Rep. Ronald Mariano (D), 3rd Norfolk District. “I don’t know what everyone in the country is doing, but we felt that it was something that would address the problems we’re seeing in Massachusetts and the concerns we’re getting from teachers.”

The bill would require social media companies to start enforcing age verification systems to identify users’ ages. Starting October 1st, account holders under the age of 14 will be terminated from the platform.

Additionally, school districts will also be required to implement policies that prohibit the use of electronics in the classroom. Additionally, districts will report to parents on the confirmed policy to allow them to have the ability to contact their children.

Some methods that are already in use include the storage of electronics or the use of other technology that renders the personal device inoperable.

Any other policy would have to be confirmed by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

“I want to thank the Speaker for bringing this bill to the House floor,” said Representative Alice Peisch (D-Wellesley), Assistant Majority Leader. “A bell-to-bell prohibition on cell phones and similar devices has long been a priority of mine. I believe this measure, combined with age restrictions on social media, will support learning, personal growth, and meaningful human connection. A social media ban for children under 14 is not extreme, it is responsible. Technology will continue to play a powerful role in our society, but it must not come at the expense of our children’s ability to learn, to connect with others, and to develop into healthy adults.”

The bill will now go back to the Senate for further consideration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group