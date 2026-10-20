MBTA releases new special edition CharlieCards featuring Boston landmarks

BOSTON — The MBTA is giving riders a new way to show off some Boston pride.

Five new special-edition collectible CharlieCards featuring iconic landmarks across the city were announced on Tuesday.

The designs feature the Massachusetts State House, Bunker Hill Monument, the Boston Tea Party Ship & Museum, the Old State House, and TD Garden.

“Riding the T is one of those things that makes Boston, Boston,” Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said.

“The T is one of the best ways to travel and see all that Massachusetts has to offer, and today we’re excited to reveal a new set of limited edition CharlieCards, which feature iconic Boston landmarks that remind so many people of the amazing city we live in and its rich history,” Eng added.

The new cards were created by the MBTA’s Customer Experience team in partnership with the Fare Revenue Department.

The MBTA previously released three commemorative CharlieCards during the summer of 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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