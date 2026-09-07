Mass. State Police academy to reopen after reforms following recruit’s death

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police recruits will resume training next month after a major overhaul of the academy following the death of a recruit two years ago.

Enrique Delgado Garcia died back in 2024 after suffering head injuries during a boxing exercise at the academy.

A supervisor and four instructors with the Massachusetts State Police were charged in connection with his death.

In a 110-page report, the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that although the Training Academy met industry training standards, it also produced 103 recommendations for change over the next five years.

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State Police Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble said 31 of the recommendations were a priority and had to be immediately addressed before the next Training Academy convened.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police will work with Mass. State Police for five years to oversee the changes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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