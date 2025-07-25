Gabriel House owner speaks out in new statement after deadly fire at assisted-living facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Dennis Etzkorn, the owner of the Fall River assisted living facility where 10 residents lost their lives in a devastating fire, said in a statement Friday that he will not be speaking publicly as he remains focused on helping those affected by the tragedy.

Etzkorn said that the Garbiel House is working on returning possessions to displaced residents and determining a method to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future.

“The last two weeks have been the most difficult I’ve ever known, not because of whatever I have experienced, but rather, because of the knowledge that ten families who were part of the Gabriel House community have suffered unimaginable pain and the ultimate loss. We are heartbroken for them. I am cognizant of numerous media requests for interviews, but this is not a time to talk about myself. My sole concerns, and only responsibilities continue to be helping authorities determine all the facts and circumstances of this tragedy, as well as establishing a system to help these families recover their loved ones’ possessions. We anticipate that the return of personal possessions to family members will be completed by the end of next week. All that matters right now is getting to the bottom of why this happened and helping our residents’ loved ones in this darkest of times. Those dual tasks will remain my only priorities to the exclusion of all else. — Dennis Etzkorn, owner of Gabriel House

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III has identified the victims of the fire as 70-year-old Halina Lawler, 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.

Investigators on Tuesday revealed new evidence linked to a raging fire that tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River earlier this month,killing 10 people and leaving dozens of others hospitalized.

Because investigators haven’t narrowed down multiple factors pointing to a single cause, the fire is being classified as “undetermined,” with two possible ignition causes, both of which were “clearly accidental,” according to Davin. Investigators also identified an oxygen concentrator and numerous smoking materials in the room, according to Davin.

Davin said investigators also believe that medical oxygen “played a significant role” in the rapid spread of the fire and the ensuing tragedy.

On Monday, a survivor of the fire filed a lawsuit against the owner of Gabriel House, saying the facility did not have emergency procedures in place when the fire happened.

Inspection reports released last week by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

0 of 27 Massachusetts Fatal Fire Boards cover the windows of the Gabriel House assisted living facility, where a fire on Sunday killed several people, Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi) (Kimberlee Kruesi/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Flowers sit in front of the Gabriel House assisted living facility where a fire on Sunday killed several people, Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi) (Kimberlee Kruesi/AP) Gabriel House Fall River deadly fire Massachusetts Fatal Fire Flowers rest near an entrance to the Gabriel House assisted living facility, Monday, July 14, 2025, following a fire that started late Sunday and resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, center, and Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, left, speak with a member of law enforcement, right, near the Gabriel House assisted living facility, Monday, July 14, 2025, following a fire that started late Sunday, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Investigators, front, remove boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility, behind, following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire An investigator takes measurements Monday, July 14, 2025, near an entrance to the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that started late Sunday, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire A law enforcement official removes boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire Dennis Etzkorn, owner of Gabriel House, right, visits the site in the aftermath of a fire alongside Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, left, Monday, July 14 in Fall River, Mass, (Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire An investigator takes measurements Monday, July 14, 2025, near an entrance to the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that started late Sunday in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows authorities working on the scene of a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows damage from a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows a firefighter working on the aftermath of a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire Falls River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, right, speaks with another official after a fire the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire The Gabriel House assisted living facility is shown after a fire in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP) Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River assisted living center fire Fall River assisted living center fire Fall River fire crews battling flames at assisted living home

In the wake of the fire, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has since announced a new safety initiative that began on Monday.

It requires all 273 assisted living facilities in the Commonwealth to send letters to residents and families outlining safety protocols and evacuation plans. There’s also a new safety assessment survey these facilities must complete, as well as specify their disaster and emergency plans.

Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly said in the days after the fire that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.

The staffing changes come days after the union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to a fire.

The investigation into the fire will remain ongoing until further notice, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group