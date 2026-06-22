Imposters in FIFA volunteer gear spur security review after Boston World Cup match

Friday’s Scotland and Morocco FIFA match at Foxboro’s Boston Stadium drew huge crowds, presenting a major security challenge.

But two hours before the 6 pm start, and with Scotland chants filling the air, Massachusetts State Police were notified by stadium event staff about two people wearing FIFA volunteer uniforms who did not belong.

According to police radio transmissions, the two tried to get into the Stadium by allegedly passing themselves off as FIFA volunteers.

They were turned away at a gate, but they were still on Stadium property.

“We should probably confiscate what they’re wearing. They’re wearing official FIFA gear saying that they’re volunteers,” one trooper was recorded on Rangecast.

Security analyst and retired Mass State Police Trooper Todd McGhee said Friday’s incident outside the stadium is eye-opening.

“This really highlights the need and level for additional layers of security,” McGhee said.

Under FIFA Security rules, only people holding tickets or credentials can be anywhere near the Stadium on Match Day.

Yet these two people got very close, wearing only FIFA Volunteer gear.

“Terrorists like large-scale iconic events. If someone with bad intentions, along those lines, with ties to terrorism, would certainly like to pull something off at a FIFA World Cup event,” McGhee said.

The two people were eventually removed from Stadium property.

And State Police sent out this warning to all security.

“This is very important. If anybody’s wearing FIFA volunteer clothing, it’s the yellow and blue clothing. That does not necessarily mean that they’ve been vetted. So. if they’re in an area you think they should be challenged, they should have credentials just like these two. They did not have credentials, and they did not have access to the area,” a Mass State Police call recorded on Rangecast said.

FIFA told Boston 25 News it is investigating the incident.

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