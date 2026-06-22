‘Dream come true’: Local police officer crowned Miss Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A local police officer swapped her badge for a tiara over the weekend.

Ashlyn Mercier, of the Westborough Police Department, was named Miss Massachusetts 2026 on Saturday.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and extremely humbled and honored to say that I am your Miss Massachusetts 2026!” Mercier said in a statement. “This dream has lived in my heart for the past six years, and I just cannot believe it has come to fruition. To represent my home state of Massachusetts on the Miss America stage is truly a dream come true.”

Ashlyn, a native of Oxford, is the daughter of Oxford Police Corporal Kevin Mercier.

“Kevin raised his family here, and his daughter Ashlyn followed in his footsteps to be a police officer,” the Oxford Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “She is the FIRST police officer to hold the Miss Massachusetts crown! We are all so very proud of you.”

Ashlyn will next compete against more than 20 other women in the Miss America competition in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September.

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