Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding rumors swirling in quiet New England beach town

WESTERLY, R.I. — A quiet New England beach town is suddenly at the center of swirling speculation that pop superstar Taylor Swift could be planning a wedding nearby.

Rumors picked up over the weekend after a large event tent was spotted at the Ocean House, an upscale resort in Westerly, Rhode Island, located just a short distance from Swift’s longtime beachfront mansion.

Swift Wedding Speculation A couple walks by the Ocean House hotel where a temporary event tent prompted speculation of the possibility of Taylor Swift's impending wedding, Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Westerly, R.I. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Swift, who has owned her Watch Hill property for more than a decade, is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Their high-profile relationship has fueled growing curiosity about where and when the couple might tie the knot.

Residents and local businesses say talk of a possible Rhode Island ceremony has intensified in recent weeks, with questions circulating throughout the community.

“There’s definitely been a lot of ask and a lot of speculation,” said Nicole Simeral, owner of a local wedding planning company. “We’ve been here for four weekends in a row … and we’ve had just beautiful celebrations of matrimony,” she added, noting that no confirmed signs point to Swift or Kelce being in town.

Despite the buzz, Westerly police say they are not making any special preparations typically associated with a large event or an influx of visitors.

Unconfirmed reports have also circulated online suggesting the couple could instead marry in New York City over the Fourth of July weekend, possibly at Madison Square Garden.

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