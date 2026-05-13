Funeral service today for Mass. State Trooper Kevin Trainor

SALEM, Mass. — State Troopers from across the Commonwealth are expected to be in Salem to honor the life of State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor.

Trooper Trainor’s wake was held Tuesday afternoon at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home in Peabody.

A law enforcement walk-through took place with hundreds of members of law enforcement.

Authorities said Trainor was struck and killed when 55-year-old Hernan Marrero, of Roslindale, was driving the wrong way on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

The trooper had finished a detail and was headed home when he responded to the call around 2 a.m.

At Tuesday’s wake, State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said he’s grateful to Trainor and shared memories of him.

“He was known in the barracks for being very aggressive with his enforcement of OUI, Noble said. ”He was among the leaders of the barracks with OUI enforcement, really focused on traffic safety and keeping impaired drivers off the road,” Col. Noble added.

Trainor’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Saint James Church in Salem.

‘A hero to all’: Fiancée of fallen Trooper Kevin Trainor shares emotional tribute

“There is no more fitting tribute to Kevin’s heroism than to stand with his fellow troopers, fellow police officers, all of whom I believe would act in the same heroic way that Kevin did,” said Noble.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

Trooper Trainor graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2023 after previously serving as a Corrections Officer in Essex County.

He was assigned to the barracks in Danvers.

Trainor was engaged and leaves behind his fiancée, four siblings, and his mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group